New Kids on the Block Announce Summer Tour with 2 Upstate NY Dates

'80s heartthrobs New Kids on the Block will be "Hangin' Tough" in Upstate New York next summer, along with some very special guests.

The popular "Step by Step" singers are slated to make two "steps" in Upstate New York as part of their Magic Summer 2024 Tour: August 11th at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), and August 22nd at the Darien Lake Amphitheatre in Darien Center, New York.

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show Getty Images for MRC loading...

The concerts include guest performances by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation.

From the official press release:

New Kids On The Block are bringing back their best moments and memories. They have promised to be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country. The 2024 Magic Summer Tour is where the magic happens!

'80S RETRO REWIND

New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) first formed in Boston in 1984. Widely recognized for their pop and R&B hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s, NKOTB achieved immense success and became a prominent cultural phenomenon in the music industry.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Hollywood Party Performances Getty Images for dick clark prod loading...

Paula Abdul also rose to fame in the late 1980s, becoming a pop icon and achieving success with hit songs like "Opposites Attract" and "Straight Up." She's also well-known for her role as a judge on American Idol.

DJ Jazzy Jeff is best known for his musical partnership with Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. Together, they gained widespread acclaim for their hip-hop and rap music, winning the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1989.

For more info on the Summer Magic 2024 tour, click here.

