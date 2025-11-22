The 2026 Seize the Deal Golf Card is basically the ultimate golf hookup.

You get to play 15 of Central New York’s best courses for one unbeatable price. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or just love cruising around in the cart pretending you’re on tour, this thing pays for itself fast. It also makes an awesome gift… hint hint.

Sauquoit Knolls Golf Club



Sauquoit Knolls Golf Club is a family-owned, scenic 9-hole course with beautiful Sauquoit Valley views and a welcoming, laid-back vibe. It’s open to the public, plays to a par 36 with ladies’ and senior tees, and is perfect for a relaxed round with family or friends.

Kanon Valley Country Club



Kanon Valley Country Club in Oneida is a full 18-hole championship course that mixes challenging design with gorgeous Oneida-area scenery. With a driving range, short-game areas, and PGA staff available for lessons, it’s the perfect spot to tune up your game and take things to the next level.

Otsego Golf Club



Otsego Golf Club is one of America’s oldest courses, founded in 1894 and set right on the shores of Otsego Lake near Cooperstown. This 9-hole regulation course offers four sets of tees and lake views from every hole, bringing history, tradition, and scenery together in one fun round.

Pine Hills Golf Club



Pine Hills Golf Club is a classic 18-hole course with deep local golf roots, built and operated by the Grygiel family since 1954. It’s a picturesque layout that feels both old-school and welcoming, making it a longtime go-to for local golfers.

Valley View Golf Course



Valley View Golf Course in Utica is a Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed gem that every CNY golfer should play at least once. With tree-lined fairways, rolling greens, and great views, it’s challenging but fair—and always a beautiful walk.

Meadow Links Golf Course



Meadow Links Golf Course is a scenic 18-hole executive-length track set in the hills above Otsego Lake. The back nine stretches things out with longer par 3s and 4s, and the on-site range, practice greens, and lessons make it a great place to sharpen every part of your game.

Twin Ponds



Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills offers championship public golf with private country club conditions. After your round, you can stick around for an elegant dining experience at the round bar or relax with a meal overlooking the greens and gardens.

Shamrock Golf & Country Club



Shamrock Golf & Country Club in Oriskany features an 18-hole layout stretching over 6,300 yards for a par 70. It’s a friendly, straightforward course, and their bar and food service make the 19th hole just as enjoyable as the first 18.

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course



Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Rome is an 18-hole public course set in a peaceful, natural setting. With a full-service bar, restaurant, and banquet room, it’s a great place for a casual round, a league night, or a full-on golf outing.

Eagle Hills Golf Course



Eagle Hills Golf Course is a 9-hole, par 35 course in Deerfield with over 500 feet of elevation change and tight, tree-lined fairways. Add in small, undulating greens, a covered bridge, ponds, and sweeping Mohawk Valley views, and you’ve got a fun, shot-making challenge.

Barker Brook Golf Club



Barker Brook Golf Club is one of Central New York’s favorite 18-hole public courses. It’s challenging but fair for all skill levels and easy to reach from Utica, Rome, Oneida, Hamilton, and Turning Stone.

Maple Crest Golf Course



Maple Crest Golf Course in Frankfort is a 9-hole course with gorgeous Mohawk Valley views and well-kept conditions. After your round, you can kick back at their restaurant and bar overlooking the course.

Delta Knolls Golf Center



Delta Knolls Golf Center in Rome is a fun 9-hole par-3 course that’s perfect for working on your irons and short game. It’s quick, relaxed, and great for beginners, kids, or anyone sneaking in an extra round.

Little Falls Municipal Golf Course



Little Falls Municipal Golf Course sits high on the hill above Little Falls, with sweeping views of the valley and rolling fairways. As the only municipally owned course in the area, it keeps golf affordable while still delivering plenty of charm.

Golf Club Of Newport



Golf Club of Newport was designed by renowned architect Geoffrey Cornish and overlooks the Kuyahoora Valley. With multiple tees, big undulating greens, and more than 60 bunkers, it’s a fun test for every type of golfer.