Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan Bringing Pop-Punk Power to Upstate NY

It's really not that "Complicated"... Avril Lavigne is coming to Upstate New York.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is set to hit the road for a "Greatest Hits" tour, with a concert at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 20 being the only scheduled stop in Upstate New York. Pop-punk powerhouses Simple Plan and special guest Girlfriends will open the show at 7pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

Lavigne, who burst onto the scene in 2002 with her debut album Let Go, became a pop culture phenomenon thanks to hits like "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi." Lavigne has been recognized with eight Grammy Award nominations and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

SIMPLE PLAN

Fellow Canadians Simple Plan further popularized the pop-punk genre, gaining prominence with hits like "Perfect" and "Welcome to My Life." They were heavily featured on the Warped Tour and were a big part of 2000s "scene" culture, characterized by unconventional hairstyles and skinny jeans.

AVRIL LAVIGNE 2024 TOUR DATES

May 22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

May 25 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

May 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

May 28 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

May 30 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^

June 1 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

June 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 14 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre +

Aug. 16 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +

Aug. 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC @ Festival International de Montgolfières ~

Aug. 20 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Aug. 21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre +

Aug. 23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

Aug. 24 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

Aug. 27 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Aug. 29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Aug. 31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +

Sept. 1 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +

Sept. 3 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sept. 4 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

Sept. 6 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +

Sept. 7 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Sept. 9 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Sept. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sept. 12 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +

Sept. 14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +

Sept. 16 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends

~ Festival Date

