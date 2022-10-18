Rent Your Next Overnight Adventure At This Upstate New York Apple Orchard

Looking to have an overnight experience like no other? Skip AirBnB and book directly at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards just outside of Syracuse.

Seriously, you can book from one of three overnight adventures at one of Upstate New York's most popular apple orchards. Move over pumpkin spice, your love for apples just went up even higher.

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards currently has three options to choose from for overnight rentals: Orchard Overlook, The Honeycrisp House, and The Blossom Retreat. Here's a quick run down of each option, and photos with more in depth descriptions when you keep scrolling:

The Orchard Overlook

At The Orchard Overlook, it sleeps up to 8 guests. You'll be able to enjoy a taste of Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards as well as their 1911 Established Brands of Hard Ciders, Spirits and Wines inside a fully stocked bar and fridge.

The Honey Crisp House

The Honey Crisp House was originally built by Dick Beak (3rd generation family member) and comes with amazing views of Lafayette. It also sleeps up to 8 guests.

It boasts beautiful floor to ceiling windows, a grand fireplace, outdoor heated pool, and overlooks dozens of Beak & Skiff Honeycrisp apple rows. The Honeycrisp House is perfect for entertaining, relaxing or just enjoying the idyllic countryside of Central New York."

The Blossom Retreat

The Blossom Retreat is on top of the highest point of Beak and Skiff, the house is walking distance to the main campus. It sleeps up to 16 people with plenty of amenities.

Here's A Virtual Tour

Take a virtual tour:

