Can't you see the heartbreak in her eyes? After being surrendered by her family because they moved, Rooney was finally adopted only to be returned to the shelter within 48 hours on Christmas Eve.

What a sad situation for Rooney, the 3-year-old doesn't understand what's happening. She was initially taken to the Herkimer County Humane Society, not because of bad behavior, but because of family circumstances. Here's the letter that accompanied her arrival at the shelter.

Herkimer County Humane Society

Rooney needs a forgiving owner who is willing to have patience rehabilitating her broken soul. For now, she is back at the Herkimer County Humane Society, spending the holidays in a kennel waiting for her tolerant hero to rescue her.

The Herkimer County Humane Society said when Rooney’s adopters returned her to the shelter, they were concerned that Rooney was protective of the toys when interacting with their dog. Rooney was regularly in doggie daycare with her former owners with no prior concerns.

The Shelter is now back at square one with Rooney and is focused on finding her an understanding, loving home. They remind anyone who's adopting a dog that "it takes adopted dogs 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to know your routine and 3 months to start to feel at home."

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk at (315) 866-3255. Open Monday, Thursday, and Friday noon to 4:30, Saturday and Sunday noon to 3:30.