Scared And Nervous Roxy Needs A Forever Home In Utica Area

Cindy's Underdog of the week is Roxy, a loveable 3-year-old 60 lb American Staffordshire terrier mix.

Roxy has been at House of Paws Rescue for a few months now. She doesn’t show well in the kennel. She's confused, and when people walk up to her, she acts mean, but in fact, she is the sweetest thing ever once she gets to know you and is out of the kennel.

Jennifer Elizabeth, owner, and operator of House of Paws Rescue in Utica, tells us Roxy was rescued from Sumter county animal control. She ended up in the shelter as she was abandoned.

She has to be the only dog, kids over 14, and no cats. She also needs an owner that’s not shy around her. If you're nervous she gets nervous. She is nothing but full of kisses. Great to walk on a leash knows how to sit and takes treats gently.

Roxy is heartworm negative, up-to-date on shots, spayed, and microchipped.

Meet all the dogs looking for a forever home at their open house held every Thursday - Saturday from 12 to 4 PM.

House of Paws Rescue is a nonprofit organization located at 910 Kellogg Avenue in Utica. Are you inspired to help? Send them a DM via FB, call 315-982-9016, email houseofpawrescue@gmail.com, find them on Amazon with a wishlist (for food and supplies), or make a financial donation for vet bills at 910 Kellogg Avenue in Utica.

Hillary Snogles-Dunn for Stevens-Swan Humane Society

Rocky and Lila, know as escape artists at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, are still looking for their forever home. This bonded pair must go to an experienced husky owner with a fenced backyard.

Rocky is a 77 lb 6-year-old male (Black / White), and Lila is a 2-year-old 58 lb female (Red/White). They are highly prey-driven and cannot live with other animals. Due to their previous history, they should not be in a home with children,

Both are currently being treated for Lyme disease but are otherwise healthy.

Rocky and Lila are neutered/spayed, current on vaccines, and microchipped. Their adoption fee is discounted to $120 for both. Stevens-Swan Humane Society will set up an appointment to meet them once your online application is approved.

Apply here to adopt: https://stevens-swan.org/dog-adoption-application/

