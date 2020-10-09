Xena is lucky to be alive. Believe it or not, the weather saved her life. If it wasn't for Hurricane Laura and the high kill shelter evacuating all the animals, she might not be with us today.

Hurricane Laura was one of the deadliest and most destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricanes ever to make landfall in Louisiana; now, they're bracing for the Category 3 storm, Hurricane Delta.

Herkimer County Humane Society

Xena is a 3-year-old Boxer mix. She is very playful and absolutely LOVES toys, especially tennis balls and knotted ropes. She really enjoyed the kids who came to visit her. She needs a little bit of training on a leash as she pulls a bit, but she is housebroken, which is excellent for a shelter dog. She's very good with the other dogs at the Herkimer County Humaine Society but has not yet been tested with cats.

Please meet Xena at the Herkimer County Humane Society 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255. She has been altered and up to date on her shots.

Herkimer County Humane Society

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at (315) 866-3255.

Monday: 12-4:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12-4:30pm

Friday: 12-4:30pm

Saturday: 12-3:30pm

Sunday: 12-3:30pm

Hunter Is Still Hunting For A Home

Herkimer County Humane Society

Hunter was transferred to Herkimer County Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter to give him a better chance of finding a forever home. He's very friendly and loves to go for walks and is awesome on a leash. Hunter has great doggy manners and knows how to sit and shake on command.

Herkimer County Humane Society

Hunter is about 5 years old, altered, and up to date on his vaccines. He loves to play, is good with other dogs, good with children, and gently takes his treats. Hunter doesn't have a mean bone in his body except for chickens; he doesn't like chickens. He was adopted but then returned because his owner went to jail.

Please Adopt! Don't Shop!.