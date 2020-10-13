Maxie Is Eager For Her New Home In The Utica-Rome Area

Cindy's underdog this week is Maxie, a very loving girl who was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Tenessee. She is looking for her forever home out in the country.

Maxie is a 1 1/2-year-old female mixed breed. She is brilliant and eager to please. She knows: sit, down, and shake. She is excellent on a leash, she's housebroken, but she's not good around cats!

Maxie was surrendered to the Tennessee shelter following her owner's passing. After waiting for 4 months, she was adopted by an older couple, but she was returned due to her high energy level. She was still a young puppy at the time. She came to the Herkimer County Humane Society on September 23, 2020.

Maxie lovers her Nylabones, the bigger, the better! She is a tough chewer! She does very well in public places with lots of noise. She's good around most dogs after a slow introduction. She tends to be skittish around men at first, which could be due to her past experiences.

Please meet Maxie at the Herkimer County Humane Society 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255. She has been altered and up to date on her shots.

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at (315) 866-3255.

Monday: 12-4:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12-4:30pm

Friday: 12-4:30pm

Saturday: 12-3:30pm

Sunday: 12-3:30pm

Puppies and Kittens under 4 months of age will not be adopted into homes with children under 5 years old.

Due to multiple past returns, dogs will not be adopted if you or anyone in your household expects a child.

Adopted cats must leave the HCHS in a carrier.

There is a mandatory waiting period of at least 24 hours (not including weekends or holidays) for reference checks.

Adoptions are not “first-come, first-serve.” It's based on the best fit for the animal.

You must provide proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination(s) on currently owned pets before final approval.