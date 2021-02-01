Special owners are needed for this beautiful pair of bonded medium-sized Huskies at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.

Rocky and Lila are Cindy's Underdogs of the week and require an experienced dog owner that understands Huskies. They must go to a home with a fenced-in yard as they are escape artists!

Hillary Snogles-Dunn for Stevens-Swan Humane Society

Rocky is a 77 lb 6-year-old male (Black / White), and Lila is a 2-year-old 58 lb female (Red/White). They are highly prey driven and cannot live with other animals. Due to their previous history, they don't recommend them for homes with children. Stevens-Swan Humane Society says:

They have been friendly with us but they are escape artists, they need a home where they will be secured in their yard when outdoors so they don't bother neighborhood animals.

Both are currently being treated for Lyme disease but are otherwise healthy.

Rocky and Lila are neutered/spayed, current on vaccines, and microchipped. Their adoption fee is discounted to $120 for both. Stevens-Swan Humane Society will set up an appointment to meet them once your online application is approved.

Apply here to adopt: https://stevens-swan.org/dog-adoption-application/

Stevens-Swan Humane Society

(315)738-4357

5664 Horatio Street Utica. NY

www.stevens-swan.org

The shelter is currently closed for viewing.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter with a mission to provide food, shelter, medical care, and love to animals in need with the help of surrounding communities and caring donors. Services provided include rabies clinics and low-income spay/neuter clinics. They also offer after-death services, including cremations and burials at My Pet Cemetery.

This is Anastasia; she is a hero and a lifesaver, literally, as she saved her family from a house fire. She is still looking for a home. We thought she was adopted, but they didn't show up. This poor girl has the worst luck. Let’s do another round of shares for her. Here's her original post:

This brilliant, beautiful girl ended up at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society after she saved her family from disaster. They lost their home, and now they can't have a dog where they're currently living.

This was the second time Anastasia has survived a house fire. She is a 'young' 10 years old and an extremely lovable loyal family pet. To the best of their knowledge, she is a Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix.

Hillary Snogles-Dunn of Stevens-Swan Humane Society says:

We have tried to introduce Anastasia to other dogs and cats but she would like to be the only pet. This special girl has so much love to give, please help us find her a forever home.

Anastasia is spayed, current on vaccines, and microchipped. Her adoption fee has been sponsored. You can set up an appointment to meet her once your online application is approved.

Apply here to adopt: https://stevens-swan.org/dog-adoption-application/

UPDATE 2/1/21: Anastasia had a few tumors removed, and one was found to be cancerous, but it was a low-grade cancerous tumor. All of her tumors have been removed, and she has been spayed. There is a chance she will get more tumors in the future.

