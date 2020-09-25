Roxy is a 1-year-old terrier mix looking for the forever home at the Herkimer County Humane Society. The poor girl has been adopted and returned twice for reasons that are not her fault.

This girl is great. She loves to be with people and walks well on a leash. She is housebroken and knows how to sit on command. Roxy loves to be outside, exploring, and playing in the water.

She originally came to Herkimer County Humane Society from a shelter in Kentucky. Since then, this poor girl has been adopted twice and returned twice for reasons that are not her fault. She was re-named Roxy and responds to that name.

She is good with kids and with most dogs. If you share your home with a dog and are thinking about adding another, the Herkimer County Humane Society would be happy to arrange for a meet and greet to make sure everyone gets along.

Roxy is altered and up to date on her vaccines. Now she needs to find her forever home. Stop by the Herkimer County Humane Society to meet Roxy.

Hunter is still available for adoption from the Herkimer County Humane Society.

Hunter was recently transferred to Herkimer County Humane Society from another shelter to find him a forever home. He's very friendly and loves to go for walks and is awesome on a leash. Hunter has great doggy manners and knows how to sit and shake on command.

Hunter is about 5 years old, altered, and up to date on his vaccines. He loves to play, is good with other dogs, good with children, and gently takes his treats. Hunter doesn't have a mean bone in his body except for chickens; he doesn't like chickens. He was adopted but then returned because his owner went to jail.

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk at (315) 866-3255.

Monday: 12-4:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12-4:30pm

Friday: 12-4:30pm

Saturday: 12-3:30pm

Sunday: 12-3:30pm