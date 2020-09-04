Candella’s in Marcy Helping Adoptable Dogs with ‘Sunflowers for Puppies’

A Marcy business is stepping up for dogs in need after their employees rescued a puppy dumped on the side of the road.

That cute girl in the picture is a puppy named Roma.

On August 24, a few young employees of Candella’s Farm rescued her after she had been abandoned on the side of River Road in Marcy in front of their farm stand. The employees brought the scared puppy back to their stand, took care of her, and successfully found a family that adopted her immediately. But that's not the end of the story.

There's an event called Sunflowers for Puppies. How irresistible is that?

The team at Candella's decided to hold a fundraiser this weekend with 100% of proceeds going toward the Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Candella’s Farm in Marcy grew a few acres of sunflowers and is opening the field to visitors this weekend, September 4th to September 6th. The cost to enter the field will be $5 per person (free under age of 2).

Credit: Candella's

The Staffworks Fund will match the funds raised at Candella’s Farm Sunflower Patch this weekend to double the support for puppies and dogs who have been abandoned and are waiting for forever homes. Candella’s Farm is a fourth generation family farm growing fresh produce, spring flowers, berries, fall decorations, and Christmas trees.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For information, visit www.CandellasFarm.com or like their Facebook page. For further information reach out to Shawna Candella-Papale: 315-794-1919

As for Staffworks, In 2005, Anita A. Vitullo established The Staffworks Fund at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties. The Fund has given more than $2.3 million to non-profit organizations throughout our regional community that provides direct care and services for animals that have been abandoned, abused, or have other needs. For more information on their services, visit www.staffworkscny.com.