Enter to Win: $25 Gift Certificate to Speciale Fireworks

Celebrate Summer 2026 in style. With fireworks!

Thanks to Speciale Fireworks, you have the chance to win a $25 Gift Certificate to get your summer parties started with a bang. We will be picking one winner each workday, so make sure you have our app downloaded and enter to win!

Get our free mobile app

All you need to do to enter to win is download our app! It's that easy!

What You Can Win

A $25 Gift Certificate to Speciale Fireworks.

How To Play

Want to get in on this fantastic prize? Just make sure you download the WOUR app here, then enter below (enter only in the app) for a chance to win. Good luck!