Is tonight the night you hit the Mega Millions jackpot? Seems like winners are getting closer to the Utica Rome area as someone collected a big payoff in Binghamton.

First it was a Hudson Valley resident collecting $2 million in the January 5th Mega Millions drawing. Now, there's another $2 million winning ticket from the January 8th drawing. It was sold in Binghamton.

WBNG-TV reports the 2nd prize ticket was sold at Love’s Travel Stop on Industrial Drive. I'm hoping this means winners are getting closer to the Utica-Rome area as we get ready for the 4th largest jackpot in history drawing tonight.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, January 5th were:

03 06 16 18 58 11 Megaplier: 2x

No one won Friday night's Mega Millions lottery. The next jackpot is now up to $615 million. The Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday, January 12th at 11:00 p.m.

If the Mega Millions doesn't work out, there's always Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, although it's a measly $550 million.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.