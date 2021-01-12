Did You Win $2 Million? Binghamton Shop Has Mega Millions Winner

Tim Boyle, Getty Images

Is tonight the night you hit the Mega Millions jackpot? Seems like winners are getting closer to the Utica Rome area as someone collected a big payoff in Binghamton.

First it was a Hudson Valley resident collecting $2 million in the January 5th Mega Millions drawing. Now, there's another $2 million winning ticket from the January 8th drawing. It was sold in Binghamton.

WBNG-TV reports the 2nd prize ticket was sold at Love’s Travel Stop on Industrial Drive. I'm hoping this means winners are getting closer to the Utica-Rome area as we get ready for the 4th largest jackpot in history drawing tonight.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, January 5th were:

03 06 16 18 58 11 Megaplier: 2x

No one won Friday night's Mega Millions lottery. The next jackpot is now up to $615 million. The Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday, January 12th at 11:00 p.m.

If the Mega Millions doesn't work out, there's always Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, although it's a measly $550 million.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Source: Did You Win $2 Million? Binghamton Shop Has Mega Millions Winner
Filed Under: lottery winner, mega millions, new york lottery
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top