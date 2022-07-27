2 New Yorkers Win a Million, Mega Millions Jackpot Now Over Billion

No one won the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history at $830 million. But there were 9 second place winners who scored $1 million, two in New York. And now the jackpot is over one billion bucks.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday, July 26 – the white balls 7, 29, 60, 63, and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 15. 9 tickets did match all the 5 white balls for second place. Two of those winning tickets were sold in New York. One at Cumberland Farms on Maple Street in Saratoga County. The other was sold at a store on Forest Street in Staten Island.

Winning second place tickets were also sold in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, and Ohio.

Unprecedented traffic caused the Mega Millions website to crash and be down for more than two hours after the drawing and it's only going to get busier.

Billion Dollar Jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 29, is now $1.025 billion, which is about $602.5 million in a one-time cash payout. The prize is just shy of the second highest jackpot ever won - $1.050 billion in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

The biggest jackpot in history was the $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

“We look with anticipation on the growing jackpot,” says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, current Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking. We encourage customers to keep play in balance and enjoy the ride. Someone is going to win.”

Largest Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 South Carolina

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 Michigan

$1.025 billion 7/29/2022 ?

$656 million 3/30/2012 Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

$648 million 12/17/2013 California & Gerogia

$543 million 7/24/2018 California

$536 million 7/8/2016 Indiana

$533 million 3/30/2018 New Jersey

$522 million 6/7/2019 California

$516 million 5/21//2021 Pennsylvania

2022 Mega Millions Winners

There have only been four Mega Millions jackpots in 2022, one in New York back in March.

$426 million — January 28; South California

$128 million — March 8; New York

$110 million — April 12; Minnesota

$20 million — April 15; Tennessee

