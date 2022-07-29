Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million

What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions.

With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.

One second-prize ticket for the July 22 Mega Millions drawing worth $3,000,000 was sold at Smokes for Less, the hottest store in the state when it comes to lottery winners.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Second Cash for Life

Two Cash for Life winning lottery tickets have already been sold at the Dutchess County store this year, along with another Mega Millions winner in the Friday, April 22 drawing.

Retailers receive a 6% commission on winning Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets but no bonuses are handed out like in other states across the country. A letter was sent to Governor Kathy Hochul earlier this year, asking for a 1% increase in commission rates for retail stores in New York.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Historic Jackpot

The Friday, July 29 Mega Millions jackpot has grown to the second highest in its 20-year history after there was no winner in Tuesday's drawing.

The jackpot Mega Millions drawing is estimated to be $1.1 billion or over $648 million in a lump sum, making it the second largest prize ever offered. The highest Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Largest Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 South Carolina

$1.1 billion 7/29/2022 ?

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 Michigan

$656 million 3/30/2012 Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

$648 million 12/17/2013 California & Gerogia

$543 million 7/24/2018 California

$536 million 7/8/2016 Indiana

$533 million 3/30/2018 New Jersey

$522 million 6/7/2019 California

$516 million 5/21//2021 Pennsylvania

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

2022 Mega Millions Winners

There have only been four Mega Millions jackpots in 2022, one in New York back in March.

$426 million — January 28; South California

$128 million — March 8; New York

$110 million — April 12; Minnesota

$20 million — April 15; Tennessee

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets.