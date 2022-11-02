The lottery winning in Central New York continues. A day after someone hit the Powerball for $2 million in Utica, a lucky player in Liverpool is raking in some Take 5 cash.

The winning numbers for the Take 5 Tuesday, November 1 midday drawing were:

6-14-18-25-27

The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50.

2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store

There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island.

The winning numbers for the November 1 drawing were:

5-9-15-16-17 +25

Two tickets worth $1 million were sold at the Bolla Market on Hemmptead Avenue in West Hempstead. There were four other winners in Florida, Georgia, Ohio and Virginia.

Historic Powerball

The Powerball for the November 2 drawing is now the second highest in history at $1.2 billion after no one hit the last jackpot. Several lucky lottery players did cash in though including a $2 million dollar winner in Utica. That winning ticket was sold at the Parkway Drugs in Oneida County.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.2 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 2, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets.