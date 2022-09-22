Jackpot! Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York

Jackpot! Someone in New York is a millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot.

One second-prize ticket for the September 20 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The winning numbers were:

9-21-28-30-52 + 10

The ticket was purchased at ANSHA located at 6824 4thH Avenue in Brooklyn. Another second-place winning ticket was sold in Virginia.

Winners Claim $1.3 Billion Mega Millions

The unknown Illinois Lottery winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has finally come forward, almost eight weeks after the historic drawing.

Two people, who wish to remain anonymous, agreed to split the prize if won – and they stayed true to their word. The duo won the prize in Chicago in late July and have opted to take the lump sum cash payout of $780.5 million.

“I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years and this is by far the largest prize I’ve ever had to process. It’s a surreal feeling giving away this amount of money and knowing what a huge impact this is going to make on the winners’ lives, and for others close to them as well.,” said Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez.

Blossvalle Mega Millions Winners

Blossvale was once home to one of the biggest lottery jackpot winners. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan hit the Mega Millions in 2021, worth $96 million. The couple split the money evenly as well with each receiving a single lump sum of $23,016,702. Leonard and Lorraine pooled their money, bought an RV, and lived out their dreams of traveling the country.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $301 million for the next draw on Friday, September 23.

You can see all the winning lottery numbers for any game at NYlottery.NY.Gov.

