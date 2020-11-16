Congratulations to the latest New York State Multi-Millionaire. We bet he's thanking himself for scratching that quick pic itch!

The lucky man is from Malta, a town in Saratoga County, just south of Saratoga Springs and north of Albany. He purchased the winning ticket on Sept. 16, 2020, at Minogue’s Beverage on Route 9 in Ballston Spa. The store is also a winner as it will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

What are the odds of hitting it big? Well, according to the NY Post, it's 1 in 292,201,338, and the odds of winning the second prize of $1 million? 1 in 11,688,053. Hey, it's still a chance!

To keep his identity private, the winner went ahead and created a limited liability company called September 2020. Nope, there'll be no big fanfare with a huge cardboard check, a press conference with balloons, and photo opportunities. This guy is too smart for that. LOL. Hey, maybe he's a lawyer!

The man's quick pic ticket matched all six Powerball numbers for the September 16 drawing and was 10-17-31-51-53 Powerball 1, making him New York’s newest Lottery multi-millionaire.

He chose the one-time one lump sum payment totaling $50,868,332 after the New York States required withholdings.

The New York Lottery press release states that the Lottery has contributed $39,637,203 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Saratoga County during the fiscal year 2019-2020.

"New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction or who know someone who is can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply." [New York Lottery]