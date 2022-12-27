New Yorkers Hoping For A Huge Payday Eyeing $565 Million Jackpot

If you broke the bank buying Christmas gifts, here's your chance to get your money back in a major way. It's no secret that the holidays put a financial burden on families in New York State. Couple that with skyrocketing prices for food, childcare, housing, and utilities. A NerdWallet survey states that,

Nearly 217 million Americans (84%) plan to buy gifts for friends and loved ones this holiday season...These 2022 holiday shoppers plan to spend $823, on average, for a total of more than $178 billion in gift spending. 31% of 2021 holiday shoppers who used a credit card to pay for gifts still haven't paid off their balances.

If you play the lottery, you might want to pick up a Mega Millions ticket.

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches New Record High Getty Images loading...

Mega Millions Jackpot Is Now Sixth Biggest In History

There were no tickets that matched all six numbers - white balls 15, 21, 32, 38 and 62, and gold Mega Ball 8 -during Friday's drawing. Two tickets sold in California and Illinois did match five numbers. The jackpot has been growing since October 14, the last time it was won. Winners who bought tickets in California and Florida split the $502 million prize.

Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more, including three that exceeded $1 billion. The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The last jackpot winner in New York was on March 8, 2022, when Herman Kahan of Brooklyn won $128 million ($85.8 million cash).

The next drawing for the Mega Millions will be tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The cash value of the jackpot is $293.6 million.

Get our free mobile app

Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Mega Millions Numbers These numbers come up the most often in the Mega Millions drawing.

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets.