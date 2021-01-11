Check Your Ticket! A New Yorker Hit $2 Million in the Mega Millions Drawing

There's a $2 million Mega Millions winner. Check your ticket to see if you're the lucky millionaire.

The New York Lottery announced a $2 Million Mega Millions Megaplier ticket for the January 5 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Middletown, New York in the Hudson Valley.

The ticket was purchased at Citgo Mart located at 28 Carpenter Avenue.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Wednesday, January 5th are:

20-43-51-55-57 Megaplier was 4

No one won Friday night's Mega Millions lottery. The next jackpot is now up to $600 million. The Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday, January 12th at 11:00 p.m.

No one won Saturday's Powerball jackpot either. Wednesday's drawing is $550 million.

In October 2017, a 58 year-old electrical engineer became central New York's biggest lottery winner after hitting a $105 million Mega Million jackpot.

Wayne Harris of Homer picked numbers at random to hit the jackpot, choosing to receive the lump sum of $66,455,696, $43,980,380 after taxes rather than $105,000,000 in 30 annual payments.

Just this past November, a New York man has come forward to claim the $94.8 million jackpot he won in the September 16 Powerball drawing.

The lucky winner from Malta, New York in Saratoga County claimed the prize through the 'September 2020,' LLC, leaving his identity a mystery. He receives a one-time lump sum payment totaling $50,868,332 after required withholdings.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.37 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.