3 Albany Area Lottery Winners Rake in 4.5 Million On Scratch-Offs

Why so many lottery winners in the Capital Region? Something in the water? Luck of the Irish? Well, whatever the reason, December was one hot month for the area.

There were another 3 big scratch-off winners in December 2020. The latest is a Saratoga County man who won the $1 million jackpot on a scratch-off. Steven Varsames of Gansevoort won a $1 million on the $1,000 a Week for Life scratch-off ticket. He says:

“Winning the Lottery is both exciting and exhausting.”

Varsames purchased his winning ticket at Stewart’s Shops on Ballard Road in Gansevoort. He opted to receive his prize in annual installments of $52,000 before required withholdings. He will receive a net check totaling $34,934 every year for the rest of his life.

“This will allow me to live a little more comfortably,” explained Varsames

Carl Plue of Albany won a $1 million on a $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket. He says:

“Winning the Lottery feels good.”

Plue purchased his winning ticket at Stewart’s Shops on Broadway in Albany. He chose a one-time lump sum payment totaling $671,800 after required withholdings. Plue said he has no immediate plans for the winnings.

Ryan Caputo of Cohoes has claimed a $2.5 million Lottery Scratch-off jackpot. Caputo won his prize on a $2,500 a Week for Life scratch-off ticket. Caputo joked:

“I feel like a million bucks...The money will relieve some of the stress of life.”

Caputo purchased his winning ticket at Speedway on Saratoga Street in Cohoes. He opted to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment totaling $1,520,943 after required withholdings.

NY Lottery reports that as of this writing, there are:

five outstanding top prizes available on the $1,000 a Week for Life ticket,

three outstanding top prizes available on the $1,000,000 Cashword ticket,

three outstanding top prizes available on the $2,500 a Week for Life ticket.

Players may check any New York Lottery Scratch-off game's status by clicking the Instant Games Reports link at nylottery.ny.gov.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $750 Million with the next drawing on 1/15/21, and the New York Powerball is at $640 million. Will we get a winner this weekend?

