We have an unconfirmed report that a volunteer fireman from Lisbon hit it big on a scratch-off! Congratulations and Merry Christmas.

Austin Cadrette of Lisbon claimed his $1 million Lottery Scratch-off jackpot on The New York Series scratch-off game. He said he put the ticket in a safe spot when he realized he won. He bought the winner at the Parkway Country Store on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg.

Cadrette chose the one-time lump sum payment totaling $618,056 after required withholdings. What's he going to do with the cash?

“I plan to invest in real estate,” he said.

The NY Lottery says at the time of this writing, there were two outstanding top prizes still available on The New York Series ticket.

NY Lottery

Brian Murphy of Canandaigua also hit it big on a 25X the Money scratch-off ticket winning a cool million. Murphy bought his winner while shopping at Wegmans on Eastern Boulevard in Canandaigua. He also chose the one-time lump sum payment totaling $618,056 after taxes.

When asked what he'll do with his winnings, Murphy says, “I plan to help out my son.”

The NY Lottery says at the time of this writing, there was still one outstanding top prize available on the 25X the Money ticket. Players may check any New York Lottery Scratch-off game's status by clicking the Instant Games Reports link at nylottery.ny.gov.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.37 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York State.