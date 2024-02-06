Stevie Nicks Bringing Magic to Upstate New York, New Stop Added to Tour

Before Stevie Nicks kicks off her 2024 tour in New Jersey this weekend, her team has revealed some exciting news: 12 fresh stops have been added to the itinerary, including one much-desired Upstate New York date.

MVP ARENA

The former Fleetwood Mac singer has added a stop at the MVP Arena in Albany on June 12th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 9 at 10am through Ticketmaster.

2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Nicks last played Albany five years ago, in 2019, as part of Fleetwood Mac's farewell tour.

Check out Stevie Nicks' new and updated tour schedule below:

02/10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena

02/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

02/17 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

02/21 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

02/24 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/28 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/03 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

03/06 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Music Fest

05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/10 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

05/14 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena

05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

05/21 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Resort and Casino

05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa

05/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

06/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

06/12 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

06/15 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

* = w/ Billy Joel

