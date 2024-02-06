Stevie Nicks Bringing Magic to Upstate New York, New Stop Added to Tour

Stevie Nicks Bringing Magic to Upstate New York, New Stop Added to Tour

Getty Images for ABA

Before Stevie Nicks kicks off her 2024 tour in New Jersey this weekend, her team has revealed some exciting news: 12 fresh stops have been added to the itinerary, including one much-desired Upstate New York date.

MVP ARENA

The former Fleetwood Mac singer has added a stop at the MVP Arena in Albany on June 12th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 9 at 10am through Ticketmaster.

Getty Images for iHeartMedia
loading...

Nicks last played Albany five years ago, in 2019, as part of Fleetwood Mac's farewell tour.

Check out Stevie Nicks' new and updated tour schedule below:

02/10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena
02/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
02/17 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
02/21 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
02/24 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/28 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/03 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
03/06 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *
05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Music Fest
05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/10 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
05/14 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena
05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/21 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Resort and Casino
05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa
05/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
05/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
06/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
06/12 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
06/15 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

* = w/ Billy Joel

Fleetwood Mac Albums Ranked

It's easy to focus on Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks when considering a list of Fleetwood Mac albums, but the band's legacy extends well beyond that.

Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Ranking Every Stevie Nicks Solo Album

Fleetwood Mac made her a star, but her own records also helped seal her legend.

Gallery Credit: Annie Zaleski

Fleetwood Mac Ex-Members: Where Are They Now?

Fleetwood Mac has had massive success, and a difficult time keeping a lineup together.

Gallery Credit: Dave Lifton

Filed Under: albany concerts, fleetwood mac tour, MVP Arena Albany, stevie nicks tour, Utica News
Categories: Concerts, Events, Rock, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR