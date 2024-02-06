Stevie Nicks Bringing Magic to Upstate New York, New Stop Added to Tour
Before Stevie Nicks kicks off her 2024 tour in New Jersey this weekend, her team has revealed some exciting news: 12 fresh stops have been added to the itinerary, including one much-desired Upstate New York date.
MVP ARENA
The former Fleetwood Mac singer has added a stop at the MVP Arena in Albany on June 12th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 9 at 10am through Ticketmaster.
Nicks last played Albany five years ago, in 2019, as part of Fleetwood Mac's farewell tour.
Check out Stevie Nicks' new and updated tour schedule below:
02/10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena
02/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
02/17 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
02/21 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
02/24 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/28 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/03 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
03/06 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *
05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Music Fest
05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/10 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
05/14 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena
05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/21 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Resort and Casino
05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa
05/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
05/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
06/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
06/12 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
06/15 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *
* = w/ Billy Joel
