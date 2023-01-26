Soft Rock Legends Air Supply to Play Central New York

Popular adult contemporary duo Air Supply is coming to Central New York in March... just in time for prom season!

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will bring their backing band to the Crouse Hinds Theater inside the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in Syracuse on Thursday, March 30th. Showtime is at 8pm. Their stop in Central New York is part of their multi-city "Lost in Love Experience" tour.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 1st at 10am, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or through the Solvay Bank Box Office at the Oncenter.

Air Supply formed in 1975 and had a string of hits you might've slowed dance to at some point in your life, including "Lost in Love," "Every Woman in the World," and "All Out of Love."

In 1981, they reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song "The One That You Love."

The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple but majestic compositions created a unique sound that would be forever known as Air Supply.

Russell and Hitchcock formed Air Supply in Australia in 1975. In 2020 they were named among the Top 5 "Greatest Aussie Bands of All Time", alongside the likes of AC/DC, INXS and The Bee Gees.

Make sure to get your refill on "Love" with Air Supply on March 30th so you're not "All Out"!

