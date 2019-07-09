7 Venues That Could Host Woodstock 50

Woodstock 50 appears to have struck out at Watkins Glen and Vernon Downs, but we have some other ideas.

The mega concert honoring the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock music festival was recently rejected for the racetrack by the town of Vernon's planning board. But maybe all is not lost for the Central New York region's hopes of attracting Woodstock 50. We've got a few totally awesome suggestions that may require a little bit of creativity and imagination--and maybe a sense of humor. Here's who COULD host 2019's three-day festival of music and love:

The New York State Fairgrounds

Come on. We know the 2019 Fair is not scheduled until August 21st and Woodstock 50 is set for August 16-18. Just open the gates a few days early. Imagine how many more corn dogs you'd sell.

Delta Lake

Three words: Naked Hippies Bathing. What could possibly go wrong?

The Carrier Dome

Woodstock 50 Yard Line. Plus, you're covered if it rains.

Green Lakes

The green theme would go over big with the millennial crowd.

The Stanley Theater

Okay, seating might be a slight problem. Just jack the ticket prices up a few notches. And scale down in some other ways. Instead of Young the Giant, you could book Young the Midget.

St. Joseph's Amphitheater at Lakeview

Florida Georgia Line is already scheduled to play there August 15th, so just make them the opening act and start Woodstock 50 a day earlier. Easy access to the New York State Thruway would be a plus. Hitchhikers should start thumbing now.

Woods Valley

The ski resort could make extra coin by offering "really high" chairlift rides.

If you have any other brilliant ideas for venues, send 'em in, Jerome.