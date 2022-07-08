State Fair Adds Another Big ’80s Rock Act to 2022 Concert Lineup
Hold on to your State Fair tickets loosely! '80s Southern rockers .38 Special have just been added to the State Fair's already-robust 2022 concert lineup.
.38 Special is set to take the stage Wednesday, August 31st at Chevy Court. Showtime is set for 6 p.m.
.38 Special last played the State Fair in 2019. They're best known for a string of early '80s hits such as "Hold On Loosely" and "Caught Up In You."
All State Fair concerts are free with the purchase of an admission ticket.
Below is the full schedule for the New York State Fair's 2022 concert lineup:
- Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.: Jimmie Allen at Chevy Court
- Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.: Chevelle at Chevy Park
- Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.: Great White at Chevy Court
- Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.: The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T at Chevy Park
- Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.: Niko Moon at Chevy Court
- Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. TLC at Chevy Park
- Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.: Tesla at Chevy Court
- Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.: Foreigner at Chevy Park
- Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.: Boyz II Men at Chevy Park
- Aug. 30 at 1 p.m.: Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone at Chevy Court
- Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.: Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy at Chevy Court
- Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.: Boy George & Culture Club at Chevy Park
- Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.: .38 Special at Chevy Court
- Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.: Nelly at Chevy Park
- Sept. 1 at 1 p.m.: Alex Miller at Chevy Court
- Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.: Riley Green at Chevy Park
- Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.: Tai Verdes at Chevy Court
- Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.: Gin Blossoms at Chevy Court
- Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.: 24KGoldn at Chevy Park
- Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.: COIN at Chevy Park
- Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.: Dropkick Murphys at Chevy Park
- Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.: City Girls at Chevy Park
- Sept. 5 at 1 p.m.: Resurrection – A Journey Tribute at Chevy Park
- Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.: Night Ranger at Chevy Court
New York State Fair Newbie? Here's What You Should Know
"More than one million people will come together experience the 18-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers... all just a short trip from wherever you live!"
If you haven't been to the Fair in Syracuse before here's some tips that some locals think you should know:
