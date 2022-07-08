State Fair Adds Another Big ’80s Rock Act to 2022 Concert Lineup

Hold on to your State Fair tickets loosely! '80s Southern rockers .38 Special have just been added to the State Fair's already-robust 2022 concert lineup.

.38 Special is set to take the stage Wednesday, August 31st at Chevy Court. Showtime is set for 6 p.m.

38 Special via Facebook 38 Special via Facebook loading...

.38 Special last played the State Fair in 2019. They're best known for a string of early '80s hits such as "Hold On Loosely" and "Caught Up In You."

All State Fair concerts are free with the purchase of an admission ticket.

Below is the full schedule for the New York State Fair's 2022 concert lineup:

Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.: Jimmie Allen at Chevy Court

Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.: Chevelle at Chevy Park

Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.: Great White at Chevy Court

Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.: The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T at Chevy Park

Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.: Niko Moon at Chevy Court

Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. TLC at Chevy Park

Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.: Tesla at Chevy Court

Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.: Foreigner at Chevy Park

Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.: Boyz II Men at Chevy Park

Aug. 30 at 1 p.m.: Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone at Chevy Court

Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.: Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy at Chevy Court

Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.: Boy George & Culture Club at Chevy Park

Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.: .38 Special at Chevy Court

Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.: Nelly at Chevy Park

Sept. 1 at 1 p.m.: Alex Miller at Chevy Court

Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.: Riley Green at Chevy Park

Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.: Tai Verdes at Chevy Court

Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.: Gin Blossoms at Chevy Court

Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.: 24KGoldn at Chevy Park

Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.: COIN at Chevy Park

Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.: Dropkick Murphys at Chevy Park

Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.: City Girls at Chevy Park

Sept. 5 at 1 p.m.: Resurrection – A Journey Tribute at Chevy Park

Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.: Night Ranger at Chevy Court

New York State Fair Newbie? Here's What You Should Know "More than one million people will come together experience the 18-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers... all just a short trip from wherever you live!"

If you haven't been to the Fair in Syracuse before here's some tips that some locals think you should know: