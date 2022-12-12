2 Legendary Acts Bringing ‘Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour’ to Upstate NY

Two classic rock titans are hitting the road together for a monster co-headlining 2023 tour!

Get ready for ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd as their "Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" rolls through Upstate New York on Friday, September 8th at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced their first co-headlining tour – The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour – taking over twenty-two cities in North America this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Friday, July 21 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, and continues with stops in Fort Worth, Phoenix, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, September 17.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will be joined by special guest Uncle Kraker.

Tickets for the "Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10am via Live Nation.

With hundreds of millions of albums sold between them, this show featuring two Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame bands is one you won't want to miss.

Check out the full itinerary for the "Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" below:

LYNYRD SKYNYRD & ZZ TOP: THE SHARP DRESSED SIMPLE MAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 30 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Mon Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

Thu Aug 10 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Aug 17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Sat Aug 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sun Sep 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Sep 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Sep 09 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Sep 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Sep 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 17 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

*Not A Live Nation Date

