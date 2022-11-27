Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.

From 1977 through 1988 this band had 14 singles reach the Top 20, sold over 50 million albums worldwide and have been touring for nearly half a century. I guess they have earned the right to retire.

Foreigner have announced the Historic Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy. Two of the most popular bands of the 1980's together on one night in Saratoga. For Foreigner, this will be their last performance at SPAC.

Foreigner and Loverboy will perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Tuesday August 1, 2023. Tickets for this show will go on sale Friday November 18th at 9am at Ticketmaster.com and at spac.org.

In 2021 and 2022 Foreigner played the New York State Fair in Syracuse. The band, whose original singer Lou Gramm is from Rochester, NY, first performed at SPAC in 1978 on the Double Vision Tour. The last time they played the amphitheater was in 2019.

The Foreigner show isn't the only Saratoga concert scheduled for the Summer of 2023. Dead & Company have already sold out their final SPAC performances on Saturday June 17th and Sunday June 18th. Matchbox 20 have a rescheduled show there on Sunday July 30th.

