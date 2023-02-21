Guns N’ Roses Coming to Upstate New York! 2023 World Tour Announced

"DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOU ARE?!"

"The Most Dangerous Band in the World," Guns n' Roses will be screaming into the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Friday, September 1st, as part of their newly-announced 2023 world tour!

Tickets will be available with the band's Nightrain Presale starting Wednesday, February 22nd at 10am. General on-sale begins Friday, February 24th at 10am on gunsnroses.com.

There will also be a select number of VIP packages available, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access, limited edition merch, and more. Information on the VIP packages can be found at vipnation.com.

AC/DC Rock Or Bust Tour - New York, NY Getty Images loading...

It will be Guns n' Roses first date at SPAC since 1991.

The legendary "Not in This Lifetime" Tour of 2016-2019 was the third-highest-grossing tour of all time, and saw the reunion of singer Axl Rose with original guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan.

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Kevin Winter / Getty Images loading...

Check out the itinerary for the North American leg of Guns n' Roses' 2023 World Tour below:

2023 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

