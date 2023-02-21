Guns N’ Roses Coming to Upstate New York! 2023 World Tour Announced
"DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOU ARE?!"
"The Most Dangerous Band in the World," Guns n' Roses will be screaming into the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Friday, September 1st, as part of their newly-announced 2023 world tour!
Tickets will be available with the band's Nightrain Presale starting Wednesday, February 22nd at 10am. General on-sale begins Friday, February 24th at 10am on gunsnroses.com.
There will also be a select number of VIP packages available, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access, limited edition merch, and more. Information on the VIP packages can be found at vipnation.com.
It will be Guns n' Roses first date at SPAC since 1991.
The legendary "Not in This Lifetime" Tour of 2016-2019 was the third-highest-grossing tour of all time, and saw the reunion of singer Axl Rose with original guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan.
Check out the itinerary for the North American leg of Guns n' Roses' 2023 World Tour below:
2023 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
- Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
- Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
- Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
- Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
- Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
- Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
- Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
- Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
- Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
- Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
- Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place