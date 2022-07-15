Take A Look Back at SPAC in the 1980’s! Which Did You See?

Let's take a look back at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in the 1980's! How many shows did you attend? Who did you see? What are your memories of SPAC in the 1980's? Scroll through the pictures below to help jog your memory.

Were you at SPAC on August 27, 1981 when Journey wrote "Faithfully"? Robert Plant performed on that stage just 10 days after his reunion with Led Zeppelin at Live Aid and the Grateful Dead drew a massive 40,000 fans on June 27, 1985! That night changed the venue capacity police to 25,103, which remains today. Were you at any of these shows?

So many artists came up Route 50 to perform in Saratoga in the 80's. Some of the acts are still on the road while others are no longer with us. Genesis and Elton John, for example, recently did farewell tours but in the 1980's each were still in the thick of their careers and made their way to SPAC.

Reo Speedwagon will perform at SPAC on Wednesday August 17th with Styx and Loverboy. They too played SPAC in the 1980's and maybe you were there. Scroll through the pictures below to see some of the other artists that came to Saratoga in the 80's.

Just for fun let's see how different prices were back then. According to AARP, the average cost of a concert ticket in the 1985 was $15.13! In 2022, that is about the price of a can of beer at SPAC! Here are some other averaged from the 1980's.

Gallon of Gas - $1.12

- $1.12 New-Home - $82,500

- $82,500 Movie Ticket - $3.55

