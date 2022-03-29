What Is Happening to the Foo Fighters’ Scheduled Show at SPAC?

If you were looking forward to seeing the Foo Fighters this summer at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 19th, you will unfortunately have to wait a little longer.

The Foo Fighters have cancelled their remaining tour dates for 2022 due to the untimely and shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died at the age of 50 this past weekend in Bogotá, Colombia before the band could continue its scheduled South American dates. They were set to return to the States for the tour and had a scheduled stop in Upstate New York at SPAC.

The Foo Fighters released an official statement Tuesday:

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Hawkins and the Foo Fighters played Upstate New York last September, in a show that almost didn't happen at all. That show made headlines for the bands' tardiness, when two private jets and a police escort were used to get the rockers to St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse.

Refund information for the cancelled July SPAC show has not been made available as of this writing. The statement also didn't address their scheduled performance at the Grammy Awards this Sunday, where instead a tribute of some kind is expected.

For up-to-date information on ticket refunds, follow SPAC on Twitter.

