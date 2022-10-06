Dead & Co. Final Tour Comes to Saratoga, Twice! When Are the Shows?

For 57 years it's been a long strange trip for the Grateful Dead and now Dead and Company. Each incarnation of the band truckin' along the interstates of America and stopping at countless theatres, arenas and amphitheaters to play for millions of 'deadheads'. Last month the band announced the 'Final Tour' . Today we learn where they will play and say goodbye.

The good news is that Saratoga gets to say farewell twice.

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been a regular, and band favorite, stop throughout the years. The Grateful Dead played the venue 4 times, including the June 27, 1985 show where 40,000 fans showed up to an amphitheater that holds approximately half that. This got the band banned from SPAC until 1988.

This past Summer Dead and Company were scheduled to perform at SPAC on July 6th but with 4 hours to go before the show we received word that the performance had been cancelled due to a family matter. 2023 will be bittersweet as we will get to see the band, one last time.

Dead and Company have announced Dead and Company Final Tour for Summer 2023 and they will say goodbye to SPAC on Saturday June 17th and Sunday June 18th. Tickets for these 2 shows will go on sale Friday October 14th at 10am. Check ticket availability HERE.

