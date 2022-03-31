Popular ’80s Cult Classic to Be Screened With A Unique Twist

Andre the Giant in concert?! Well, sort of.

On Saturday, August 6th, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center will be screening the uber-popular 1987 film The Princess Bride, with a unique twist: a full symphony orchestral accompaniment. Conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos will lead the Philadelphia Orchestra for a special performance of the film's score.

"Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before… with the power of a full symphony orchestra performing the entire musical score live-to-picture!... Now for the first time, composer Mark Knopfler’s unforgettable score has been specially arranged for symphony orchestra."

Released in 1987, The Princess Bride is a genre-bending comedic fairy tale adventure directed by Rob Reiner. It centers around Princess Buttercup and her escapades with a young farmhand named Westley. The film has a strong cult following and is revered by both critics and general audiences. It has a 97% Fresh rating on rottentomatoes.com.

Andre the Giant had a memorable role in The Princess Bride as the character Fezzik. Born Andre Roussimoff, the larger-than-life Frenchman was famously in pain throughout the film's production. Andre's last few years alive were plagued with health issues stemming from his condition of acromegaly, commonly referred to as "gigantism." According to one story, a doctor offered to treat Andre's pituitary disorder, but he declined, thinking it would hurt his career.

Along with Andre the Giant, the film stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin.

For tickets to the special August 6th screening of The Princess Bride at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, visit spac.org.

Celebrities and Wrestling Check out these celebrities and their ties to professional wrestling

10 Strange Pro Wrestling Items Being Sold in New York Here are 10 of the strangest pieces of pro wrestling memorabilia you can buy right now.