Woodstock 50 Organizer Alleges Investor Tried to Sabotage Event

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster ride if you're following the status of Woodstock 50 . Last week, the investment company Dentsu revealed that the event was canceled , citing that they were pulling the plug, citing health and safety concerns. But before the day was out, Michael Lang, who is producing the event, claimed that reports of a cancellation were false and Dentsu didn't have the right to make the call. TMZ has now reportedly obtained a letter from Lang to Dentsu's president in which he alleges the company of sabotaging the event.

Lang expressed his concerns over the large corporation being linked to the event, and revealed that Dentsu blocked the sale of tickets in late April despite all the necessary permits to put on the event being obtained. The TMZ report also has Lang claiming that Dentsu began to interfere with the talent lineup, alleging that the firm would help them land a spot playing the Summer Olympics in 2020 instead.

The organizer also allege that Dentsu "illegally swept approximately $17 million from the festival bank account, leaving the festival in peril."

However, Lang says that the publicity over the status of the event has "led to a groundswell of support for Woodstock in every conceivable manner, making the prospects of having a successful event a virtual certainty."

The event is scheduled to occur Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, with acts like The Killers, Santana, The Raconteurs, Robert Plant, Grandson, Fever 333, Dorothy, Dead and Company, Greta Van Fleet, Gary Clark Jr., Rival Sons, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Cage the Elephant, Reignwolf, Pussy Riot, Amigo the Devil and many more.