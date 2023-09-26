Get Up Close with Wolves at 17th Annual CNY ‘Spirit of the Wolf’ Festival

Prepare to unleash your inner wolf and howl at the moon, or simply enjoy the sounds from the creatures who do it best.

The Wolf Mountain Nature Center in the Chenango County will hold their 17th annual "Honoring the Spirit of the Wolf" fundraiser on Sunday, October 8th. Wolf Mountain Nature Center is a must-visit for anyone interested in nature or wildlife. It spans 64 acres and is home to over 20 animals, including wolves, coyotes and arctic foxes.

Although New York State regulations prohibit unlicensed individuals from interacting directly with purebred wolves, guests at the event will be allowed to stuff pumpkins with treats that are then given to the wolves by caretakers. There will also be food and live music on hand. (The wolves may or may not howl along, depending on how good it is.)

Tickets for the event is $10 per person; kids 5 and under will be free. The gift shop will also be open for cash-only sales. All proceeds raised go toward the upkeep of the facility and care for the animals.

ARE THERE WOLVES IN NEW YORK?

Wolves in New York were thought to have been eradicated many years ago, although new sightings and reports have suggested that they're migrating down from Canada.

Will Pryor, owner and proprietor of Wolf Mountain Nature Center, considers the wolf nature's most misunderstood predator. While most people see a bloodthirsty beast that's a threat to people and their pets, Pryor sees as a necessary part of the ecological system.

When wolves are in ecosystems, everything thrives, because they take out the diseased animals. Diseases don't spread through herds of elk, they don't spread through the herds of caribou. Things that might affect other animals, they take them out.

The 17th annual "Honoring the Spirit of the Wolf" Festival promises to be a memorable event for all who attend. Whether you're a lifelong wolf enthusiast or just beginning to appreciate the beauty of these animals, this festival is a chance to support the vital work of the Wolf Mountain Nature Center.

Find out more on their Facebook page.

