Upstate NY Conservatory Raising Money for Nature’s Most Misunderstood Animal

The Wolf Mountain Nature Center in the Chenango County town of Smyrna will be holding their annual fundraiser, "Honoring the Spirit of the Wolf" on Sunday, October 9th.

Wolf Mountain Nature Center is a must-visit for anyone interested in nature or wildlife. It spans 64 acres and is home to over 20 animals, including wolves, coyotes and arctic foxes.

Wolf Mountain Nature Center via Facebook Wolf Mountain Nature Center via Facebook loading...

Although New York State regulations prohibit unlicensed individuals from interacting directly with purebred wolves, guests at the event will be allowed to stuff pumpkins with treats that are then given to the wolves by caretakers. There will also be food and live music on hand. The wolves may or may not howl along, depending on how good it is.

Tickets for the event is $10 per person; kids 5 and under will be free. The gift shop will also be open for cash-only sales. All proceeds raised go toward the upkeep of the facility and care for the animals.

Wolf Mountain Nature Center via Facebook Wolf Mountain Nature Center via Facebook loading...

ARE THERE WOLVES IN NEW YORK?

Wolves in New York were thought to have been eradicated many years ago, although new sightings and reports have suggested that they're migrating down from Canada.

Will Pryor, owner and proprietor of Wolf Mountain Nature Center, considers the wolf nature's most misunderstood predator. While most people see a bloodthirsty beast that's a threat to people and their pets, Pryor sees as a necessary part of the ecological system.

When wolves are in ecosystems, everything thrives, because they take out the diseased animals. Diseases don't spread through herds of elk, they don't spread through the herds of caribou. Things that might affect other animals, they take them out.

Wolf Mountain Nature Center via Facebook Wolf Mountain Nature Center via Facebook loading...

The 16th annual "Honoring the Spirit of the Wolf" celebration is Sunday, October 9th from 11am to 4pm. They are open for regular visitation every Sunday from 12-4pm. For more information, visit their website.

2 Adorable Arctic Fox Kits Arrive At Wolf Mountain Nature Center in Smyrna The Wolf Mountain Nature Center in Smyrna welcomes 2 new arrivals, Avalanche (male) and his companion Aurora Borealis (Aurora for short). They will become ambassadors to help teach and bring awareness to all creatures who face diminished habitat availability because of human encroachment and warming global temperatures.