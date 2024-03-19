George Costanza is Finally Getting his Own Bobblehead at Yankee Stadium

One of the all time great New York Yankees front office personnel is finally getting his own bobblehead this summer!

SEINFELD NIGHT AT YANKEE STADIUM

Before July 5th's game against the Boston Red Sox, the first 18,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead honoring the greatest Assistant to the Traveling Secretary in Yankees history: George Costanza!

Portrayed by Jason Alexander, George Costanza worked for the New York Yankees during seasons 6-8 on Seinfeld, and those scenes were some of the show's best. Whether it was shirking work delegated by Wilhelm, or making excuses to the fake, Larry David-voiced Steinbrenner, George always showed us that a good lie goes a long way.

Several Yankees of that era made cameos on the show, including Derek Jeter, Danny Tartabull, Paul O'Neill, among others.

"A job with the New York Yankees! This has been the dream of my life ever since I was a child, and it's all happening because I'm completely ignoring every urge towards common sense and good judgment I've ever had!" -George Costanza

In a weird way, this bobblehead seems... overdue? Especially since the scene in which George takes batting practice has become a popular "reaction meme" in recent years.

NOT THE FIRST GEORGE COSTANZA BOBBLEHEAD

Believe it or not (George isn't at home), but this isn't the first time a baseball team has honored George Costanza in bobblehead form.

Last year, the Brooklyn Cyclones -- a High-A affiliate of the New York Mets -- had their very own Seinfeld Night, giving away a Marine Biologist edition of George Costanza.

The sea was angry that day, my friends.

