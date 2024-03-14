4 New York Towns Competing for ‘Favorite Small Town in the Northeast’

Do you have a favorite small town here in New York state? Somewhere you like to escape to for a weekend or just a day? Turns out some of our more charming villages are gaining national recognition, with USAToday looking to name its 10 best in the entire northeast.

The Northeast is a region of diverse landscapes, rich history, and charming towns. From coastal getaways to mountain retreats and cultural hubs to outdoor adventure havens, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the small towns of this region. These 20 towns, each with a population of fewer than 25,000, have been nominated by an expert panel as the best for their gorgeous scenery, historic charm, local cuisine, and cultural attractions.

There are currently 20 finalists across New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and Massachusetts. Let's take a look at the four that were nominated from New York state:

NEW PALTZ

Situated at the foot of the Shawangunk, the college town of New Paltz features a slew of quaint shops along with a vibrant art scene. (Side note: Angry Orchard cidery, 15 miles to the south, is a must-visit if you're in the area.)

SARATOGA SPRINGS

You'll have a fun time horsing around in Saratoga Springs, home of the famous Saratoga Race Track. Explore some upscale boutiques and take in the beautiful historic Victorian architecture while you're in town.

SAUGERTIES

Don't pass up a chance to view the historic Saugerties lighthouse when you're exploring Saugerties, another attractive town along the Hudson River.

TARRYTOWN

Another Hudson Valley charmer, fans of the spooky are probably familiar with Sleepy Hollow, a stone's throw to the north of Tarrytown. Tarrytown is also the home of the historic Lyndhurst Mansion.

See which other towns made the list and vote for your favorite here. Polls close on Monday, April 1st at noon.

