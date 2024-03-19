Love Him or Hate Him, Matt Rife Returns to Central NY Next Week

Controversial TikTok comedian Matt Rife will make his return to Central New York for a special two-day engagement.

MATT RIFE: THE CROWD WORK SHOW

From his bio:

Matt Rife has exploded to become one of the biggest comedians in the world through his top performing Netflix special and his remarkable engagement on social media where he has amassed over 18 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally. As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out theaters and arenas around the globe.

Rife will be performing live at the Syracuse FunnyBone on Tuesday, March 26th, and Tuesday, March 27th, offering early and late shows at 7:00pm and 9:30pm on both days.

UNSUBSTANTIATED CLAIMS AGAINST HIM

Comedian Matt Rife via Facebook Comedian Matt Rife via Facebook loading...

Rife was accused of some rather salacious activities earlier this month by an individual named Nima Yamini, which prompted Rife's legal team to leap into action against him. Yamini attempted to walk back those claims in a followup video, claiming it was meant as "satire."

(It should be noted that these claims appear to unsubstantiated and false.)

Still, Rife remains a polarizing figure in the world of comedy. Some members of his fanbase -- which consists largely of young women -- were turned off by jokes made in his most recent Netflix special, Matt Rife: Natural Selection.

At one point in the special Rife makes a joke about domestic violence, recounting an event where he was served at a restaurant by a woman with a black eye. The punchline: "I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have that black eye."

23 Of The Oddest And Funniest Road Names In Central New York Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone

Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.

From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio