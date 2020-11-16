Produce sections are getting more adventurous. From lychee to dragon fruit, weird fruit is taking over...but this is the weirdest we've ever seen. We saw it at the Price Chopper in New Hartford.

This fruit is labeled "goblin fingers" and it look like some kid of mutant lemon. It certainly does look like some kind of finger, the kind you're not sure you'd want to put in your mouth. Can you even eat that?

The fruit is actually from the citrus family, and was originally cultivated in China, but now can be found in California. In China, the fruit is known as a "Buddha's Hand". "Because the fruit has little to no flesh (pulp) and no seeds, like most commercial fruit trees, it must be grafted to propagate," according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

So what do you do with Goblin's Fingers?

You don't need to figure out how to peel them. The fruit is known for being incredibly fragrant. Here are some suggested uses, via Smithsonian Magazine and The Kitchn.

Put it in alcohol. You can use a slice to flavor a cocktail, or to make an infused vodka.

Candy it or make it into a marmalade. (If you have that kind of time.)

(If you have that kind of time.) Use the zest to flavor anything from salts to pancakes.

Make things smell good. You can use a small piece in your laundry or leave the whole fruit out on your counter and enjoy the scent.

Have you ever tried using Goblin's Fingers?