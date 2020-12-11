Utica Fire Department Partnering With The Utica Food Pantry

The Utica Fire Department is partnering with the Utica Food Pantry for a special food drive called Stuff and Bus.

Starting this weekend, The Utica Fire Department will be collecting donations to benefit the Utica Food Pantry. The Utica Food Pantry has been in the city of Utica for more than 30 years and serves more than 500 families a month.

Stuff and Bus will be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable items for people in-need. It'll be taking place at the Price Chopper Supermarket located in Utica on Genesee Street on Saturday, December 12th from 9:00AM - 3PM.

The Utica Food Pantry is located on Broadway Street in Utica and is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 11:00AM and 1:00PM. You can make donations through the holiday season.

Herkimer College Student Makes Large Donation To Utica Food Pantry

Meet 19 year old Herkimer College student Gianna Durso. She helped provide Thanksgiving to those at the Utica Food Pantry. She ended up donating $300 dollars. Thanks to her donation, many were able to enjoy some great food this holiday season.

Gianna has been donating to the pantry since she was 14 years old. She graduated from Notre Dame High School back in 2019, and is currently studying at Herkimer Community College to become a teacher. She hopes to keep being able to donate in the future and to inspire others.