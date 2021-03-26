The Girl Scout Cookie Season may be at an end in Central New York, but you can still buy cookies at Price Chopper in New Hartford, Utica, and Rome New York.

To help Girl Scouts boost sales, Price Chopper/Market32 will be offering some flavors in stores through the end of April 2021. You'll be able to find all of your Girl Scout cookie classics including Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils and Do Si-Dos. Some locations have them on shelves currently, while other locations will have them on shelves by March 28. They will be sold for $5 per box.

This is the second year Price Chopper/Market 32 and Girl Scouts are teaming up to sell cookies in the chain's stores. Cookies will be on sale at Price Chopper/Market 32 locations through the month of April.

Girl Scouts rely on the proceeds from their cookie sales toward helping underwrite crucial local community projects and other important campaigns. There are many Price Chopper locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Cooperstown, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, Little Falls, and all over the Syracuse area.

Buy Cookies Online

This isn't the only way that you can get Girl Scout cookies in Utica, or wherever you live. You can place an order online at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com to support the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways.

When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they also develop important life skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—that will set girls up for success. Help them reach their goals buy purchasing boxes of cookies this year.

