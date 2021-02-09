Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets to Merge

Two of New York's best known grocery store chains will become one. Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets have announced plans to merge.

The merger will double the number of stores under one brand. Price Chopper/Market 32 is based in Schenectady operating one-hundred thirty stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Tops Markets is based in Williamsville running one-hundred sixty two stores in three states, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. Combined the company will employ more than thirty-thousand people.

The new company will be headquartered in Schenectady, although the Williamsville offices remain open. Price Chopper/Market 32’s President and CEO, Scott Grimmett will retain his title once the merger is complete.

This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” said Grimmett. “It leverages increased value for our customers, advances shared opportunities for innovation, fortifies the depth of our workforce, community and trade partnerships, and ultimately accelerates our capacity to deliver a distinctively modern and convenient shopping experience.

The merger will still need the usual regulatory approval, but should be completed in the next few months. Read the official press release at Price Chopper.com

