Price Chopper/Market 32 Across New York Expanded Rewards Program
Price Chopper and Market 32 locations across New York State have expanded their Advantage Rewards Program for shoppers.
According to My Little Falls, in addition to food and fuel, the supermarket chain is now offering its customers the opportunity to use their earned rewards to support local schools, pay down student loans, donate to charity, purchase specialty kitchen products and enter periodic sweepstakes. Their website has all the info.
Some charities listed that you can donate to include the Salvation Army, Disabled American Veterans, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or American Heart Association.
“We understand that all shoppers are different, so we created a variety of options to engage and reward more customers. And because we know our customers appreciate the convenience of accessing and redeeming points whenever and wherever they like, we made the experience fully mobile,” said Glen Bradley, Group Vice President of Marketing, Price Chopper Supermarkets/Market 32.
Local Price Chopper / Market 32 Locations:
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 12 W 1st St S, Fulton, NY 13069 | 315-598-1018
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 241 North Comrie Avenue, Johnstown, NY 12095 | 518-736-2426
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 3863 State Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090 | 315-622-6020
Price Chopper Pharmacy Pharmacy, 4535 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413 | 315-736-5178
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 5631 State Highway 12, Norwich, NY 13815 | 607-336-2588
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 142 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421 | 315-363-7856
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1000 Main St, Oneonta, NY 13820 | 607-432-9315
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 6025 NY-5, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428 | 518-673-2366
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome, NY 13440 | 315-337-3559
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1717 Black River Road, Rome, NY 13440 | 315-339-0648
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2515 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224 | 315-449-1016
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 4713 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse, 13224 | 315-472-3832
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1917 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501 315-732-1499
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1283 Arsenal St, Watertown, NY 13601 | 315-786-2947