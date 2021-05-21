Price Chopper and Market 32 locations across New York State have expanded their Advantage Rewards Program for shoppers.

According to My Little Falls, in addition to food and fuel, the supermarket chain is now offering its customers the opportunity to use their earned rewards to support local schools, pay down student loans, donate to charity, purchase specialty kitchen products and enter periodic sweepstakes. Their website has all the info.

Some charities listed that you can donate to include the Salvation Army, Disabled American Veterans, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or American Heart Association.

“We understand that all shoppers are different, so we created a variety of options to engage and reward more customers. And because we know our customers appreciate the convenience of accessing and redeeming points whenever and wherever they like, we made the experience fully mobile,” said Glen Bradley, Group Vice President of Marketing, Price Chopper Supermarkets/Market 32.

Local Price Chopper / Market 32 Locations:

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 12 W 1st St S, Fulton, NY 13069 | 315-598-1018

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 241 North Comrie Avenue, Johnstown, NY 12095 | 518-736-2426

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 3863 State Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090 | 315-622-6020

Price Chopper Pharmacy Pharmacy, 4535 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413 | 315-736-5178

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 5631 State Highway 12, Norwich, NY 13815 | 607-336-2588

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 142 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421 | 315-363-7856

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1000 Main St, Oneonta, NY 13820 | 607-432-9315

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 6025 NY-5, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428 | 518-673-2366

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome, NY 13440 | 315-337-3559

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1717 Black River Road, Rome, NY 13440 | 315-339-0648

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2515 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224 | 315-449-1016

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 4713 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse, 13224 | 315-472-3832

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1917 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501 315-732-1499

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1283 Arsenal St, Watertown, NY 13601 | 315-786-2947

10 Places in Central New York You Need to Visit at Least Once Looking for some of the best sights in Central New York? Here's just ten that you need to visit at least one in your life.