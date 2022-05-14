NY Lottery: $21K Winning Take 5 Midday Ticket Purchased in Utica

Someone who was shopping at a grocery store in Utica is about to be $21,000 dollars richer.

The New York Lottery says that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 13, 2022 (Friday) Take 5 Midday drawing.

The winning ticket is worth $21,725.50.

It was purchased at Price Chopper Store #044, located at 50 Auert Avenue in the North Utica Shopping Center.

The winner numbers are:

10 11 15 18 33

If a person believes that he or she has the winning ticket that person is advised to visit nylottery.ny.gov to determine if the numbers match for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

According to the New York Lottery prizes must be claimed within one year from the date of the drawing. Any money that is not claimed is returned to the prize pool or may be used to subsidize prizes for special games. Any unclaimed prize money that is not used for these purposes, according to lottery officials, goes to support education.

According to officials with the organization, "The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in New York State."

STATEMENT FROM THE NEW YORK LOTTERY:

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York Lottery. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

