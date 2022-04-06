Hot Dog! Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is in Central New York

Hot dog! The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Central New York. Have you seen it?

We won't be able to drive the famous Wienermobile but we can see it all this week. MaryJo Gaeta-Smith saw it parked in Consumer Square on Tuesday, April 5. And whoever IS driving it sure knows how to park.

Wiener Selfies

Matt Reese and his daughter grabbed a few pictures while the Wienermobile was parked for the night at a hotel in New Hartford.

Wienermobile in Utica & Rome

You can get your Wiener selfie too. The Wienermobile will be at the Price Chopper/Market 32 on Commercial Drive in New Hartford to celebrate the grand re-opening on Thursday, April 7 from 11 AM - 3 PM.

The hot dog will drive to Rome where it'll be parked at the Price Chopper/Market 32 opening on Black River Boulevard for their grand opening on Saturday, April 9 from 11 AM - 3 PM.

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile made its debut in 1936 during the Great Depression and it quickly became a national icon. A new fleet of six Wienermobiles started to trek across the country in 1988. Today, all six 'dogs on wheels' tour the U.S. year-round. You can track the Wienermobile at KHCMobiletour.com/wienermobile.

