7 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in Central New York

2023 is here, and it's the perfect time to take inventory of what you're putting in your body. Maybe you need to drop a few pounds and eat a little healthier. Hey, who doesn't?

Eggs are a great staple in a healthy diet. They're a complete source of protein, meaning they contain the 9 different amino acids the human body requires to function properly, plus each little guy contains 6 grams of the stuff, which is nothing to sneeze at.

But man, they're expensive. I mean, everything is expensive, and has been for quite some time, but the price of eggs seems disproportionately high. Inflation combined with avian flu outbreaks have been blamed.

Here is the price of eggs at three different markets predominate in the Mohawk Valley:

Walmart : Great Value large white eggs, $5.70 / dozen

: Great Value large white eggs, Target: Grade A large eggs, $5.69 / dozen

Grade A large eggs, Price Chopper: Grade A large eggs, $6.29 / dozen

Averaging those three prices together, we'll consider the price of eggs to be $5.89 for the purposes of this article. Now let's take a look at 7 things cheaper than a dozen eggs right now:

A GALLON OF GAS

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash loading...

Who'd a thunk it? The way gas prices were rising in 2021, you'd maybe never guess that eggs would be more expensive. Luckily the price of gas has stabilized somewhat at around $3.60 a gallon... which is still high, but at least our cars don't run on eggs.

A WHOPPER FROM BURGER KING

bk.com bk.com loading...

The price of a Whopper varies by location, but you can definitely get one for less than a dozen eggs. A Whopper usually runs around $4.19.

ADIRONDACK DECAL

StickerCafeOvals via Amazon StickerCafeOvals via Amazon loading...

You can get yourself a trendy ADK decal for your car for less than a price of a dozen eggs. This one is $4.99 on Amazon.

2 HALF MOONS FROM HOLLAND FARMS

hollandfarms.com hollandfarms.com loading...

Traditional Half Moon cookies from Holland Farms are $2.10 each, which means you can get two for less than a dozen eggs.

A PINT OF UTICA CLUB AT NAIL CREEK

uticaclubbeer.com uticaclubbeer.com loading...

You can grab yourself a pint of Uncle Charlie at Nail Creek Pub on Varick Street for just $4.

UTICA CLUB DOG LEASH

saranac.com saranac.com loading...

You can walk your pooch in style with this Utica Club dog leash, listed on the company website for just $5.

LARGE CUP OF COFFEE FROM UTICA COFFEE ROASTING

Utica Coffee Roasting Company via Facebook Utica Coffee Roasting Company via Facebook loading...

A large cup of Joe from Utica Coffee Roasting will run you $3.

As you can see, we're living in some interesting times. At the rate we're going, you'll probably have to take out a second mortgage to buy a loaf of bread.

