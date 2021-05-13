Price Chopper and Market 32 Locations In Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls Now Offering COVID Walk-In Vaccinations
Price Chopper and Market 32 shoppers across Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls can now walk up for COVID-19 vaccines.
The company announced that shoppers will not be required to register for a COVID vaccine appointment as the grocery chain will administer vaccines on a walk-in basis. This change is applicable at all Price Chopper/Market 32 stores in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Here in Central New York there are locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls.
In New York State, individuals age 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Price Chopper and Market 32’s supply is approved for individuals age 18 and older.
Appointments are not required, the chain recommends calling the pharmacy ahead of arrival to check the availability of doses and confirm the customer’s vaccine of choice is available.
COVID-19 Price Chopper/Market 32 New York Vaccine Locations
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1892 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205 | 518-456-9360
Price Chopper Pharmacy, 475 Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211 | 518-915-7900
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1706 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12203 | 518-456-0742
- Market 32 Pharmacy, 141 Sanford Farms Plaza, Amsterdam, NY 12010 | 518-843-8332
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 33 Chenango Bridge Road, Binghamton, NY 13901 | 607-771-7243
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 10 Glenwood Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13905 | 607-770-1108
- Market 32 Pharmacy, 15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park, NY 12065 | 518-373-8378
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 111 E Main St, Canton, NY 13617 | 315-379-9620
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 320 W Bridge St, Catskill, NY 12414 | 518-943-3909
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2614 NY-66, Chatham, NY 12075 | 518-392-5305
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 5701 East Circle Dr Suite 100, Cicero, NY 13039 | 315-458-2322
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 105 Plaza Lane, Cobleskill, NY 12043 | 518-234-2528
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 854 State Rt 13, Cortland, NY 13045 | 607-756-0421
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1001 North Street, Suite 12, Endicott, NY 13760 | 607-748-8270
- Market 32 Pharmacy, 354 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 | 518-832-6238
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 12 W 1st St S, Fulton, NY 13069 | 315-598-1018
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 329 Glenmont Rd, Glenmont, NY 12077 | 518-433-4711
- Market 32 Pharmacy, 677 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury, NY 12804 | 518-798-0622
- Market 32 Pharmacy, 2080 Western Avenue, Guilderland, NY 12084 |518-724-6752
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 241 North Comrie Avenue, Johnstown, NY 12095 | 518-736-2426
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 3863 State Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090 | 315-622-6020
- Market Bistro Pharmacy, 873 New Loudon Road, Latham, NY 12065 | 518-782-0227
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, One Kendall Way, Malta, NY 12020 | 518-899-6063
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 511 Schutt Road Ext, Middletown, NY 10940 | 845-344-0327
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 39 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 | 845-565-0140
- Price Chopper Pharmacy Pharmacy, 4535 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413 | 315-736-5178
- Price Chopper Pharmacy Pharmacy, 115 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor, NY 12553 | 845-565-3314
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 5631 State Highway 12, Norwich, NY 13815 | 607-336-2588
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2981 Ford Street Ext, Suite 9, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 | 315-541-1181
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 142 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421 | 315-363-7856
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1000 Main St, Oneonta, NY 13820 | 607-432-9315
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 6025 NY-5, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428 | 518-673-2366
- Market 32 Pharmacy, 19 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 | 518-562-3565
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2585 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 | 845-790-0150
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 501 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer, NY 12144 | 518-479-4388
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome, NY 13440 | 315-337-3559
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1717 Black River Road, Rome, NY 13440 | 315-339-0648
- Market 32 Pharmacy Wilton, 3049 Route 50, Saratoga, NY 12866 | 518-583-3697
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1879 Altamont Ave, Schenectady, NY 12303 | 518-357-4297
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 442 Balltown Road, Schenectady, NY 12304 | 518-356-6218
- Market 32 Pharmacy, 1640 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY 2309 | 518-372-0340
- Market 32 Pharmacy, 290 Saratoga Rd, Scotia, NY 12302 | 518-399-6474
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1395 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, NY 12159 | 518-478-0597
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2515 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224 | 315-449-1016
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 4713 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse, 13224 | 315-472-3832
- Market 32 Pharmacy, 716 Hoosick Rd, Troy, NY 12180 | 518-266-9947
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1917 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501 | 315-732-1499
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 142 State Highway 94S, Warwick, NY 10990 | 845-987-6340
- Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1283 Arsenal St, Watertown, NY 13601 | 315-786-2947"