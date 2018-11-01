Watch Ace Frehley Rejoin KISS Onstage at KISS Kruise VIII

The eighth annual KISS Kruise set sail on Halloween yesterday (Oct. 31), and on board were a couple of luminaries in two of the band's former guitarists, Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick . Not surprisingly, the pair ended up joining KISS onstage on this year's inaugural concert.

"Life is full of coincidences!" says KISS frontman Paul Stanley in the video of the acoustic performance which can be viewed above. "Here we are, on a ship...Bruce Kulick just happens to be on this ship. And someone just said, 'You know who else is on this ship?' Ace Frehley! So, let's bring him up too."

The expanded edition of the group then launched into a cover of The Rolling Stones' "2000 Man," which they first covered on the the band's 1979 album Dynasty with Frehley on lead vocals. They then went into "New York Groove," a cover of the "Hello" track the Spaceman covered on his self-titled 1978 KISS solo album. "This is my biggest hit...'bout my hometown New York City," Ace said to introduce the song.

There was one particularly poignant moment before kicking into "Nothin' to Lose" when Ace thanked the audience, only to be thanked by Stanley in a way that likely makes the KISS Army weep with joy.

"This is great...this is so great, thank you guys for inviting me up," Frehley said. Stanley then jumped in and added, "Ace...hold on a second. All this couldn't have happened if we hadn't happened. We started this. So thank you for being here."

Predictably, the short set then concluded with the anthemic "Rock and Roll All Nite," giving hope that when KISS hits the road in 2019 on their "End of the Road" farewell tour, there will be room for former members to take the stage with them. The trek commences January 31 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. For the full list of dates, head over to this location .

