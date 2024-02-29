Sebastian Bach to Rock Upstate New York as Part of Explosive New Tour

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has announced he's hitting the road in 2024 as part of his new 'What Do I Got to Lose'? tour.

Bach will kick off the tour internationally with a series of shows in Latin America before returning stateside in May. One of those U.S. dates includes a stop in Upstate New York, on Wednesday, May 22nd at Empire Live in Albany, New York.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10am.

"We are super excited to embark upon the 'What Do I Got to Lose?' tour 2024. This is the first song that I've ever had on U.S. rock radio with my solo band and I cannot thank you all enough — radio stations for playing this song and all you rock fans out there for cranking it up! Can't wait to play live for all of you this summer no tapes no fakes all real all the time that is how we roll! See you on the road, mothertruckers!" -Sebastian Bach

Dates for Sebastian Bach's "What Do I Got to Lose?" 2024 Tour:



Feb. 29 - March 7 – Orlando, FL @ The '80s Cruise 2024

April 14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show

April 26 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Summer Breeze 2024

April 27 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Tork 'n' Roll

April 28 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio *

April 30 – Montevideo, Uruguay @ Teatro del Museo

May 1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Obras *

May 3 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican *

May 5 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario

May 10 – Jefferson, LA @ Southport Music Hall

May 11 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

May 14 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

May 16 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts

May 17 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall

May 18 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino

May 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

May 21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

May 22 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

May 24 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

May 28 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

May 29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

May 31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hendricks Live!

June 1 – Morgantown, WV @ Ruby Amphitheatre

June 2 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs

June 4 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall

June 5 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

June 7 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

June 8 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

June 9 – Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

June 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

June 12 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

June 14 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

June 15 – Denver, CO @ Summit

June 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

June 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

June 19 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

June 21 – Dallas, TX @ The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

June 22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

June 23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

June 25 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto

June 27 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

June 28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

June 29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

