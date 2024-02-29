Sebastian Bach to Rock Upstate New York as Part of Explosive New Tour
Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has announced he's hitting the road in 2024 as part of his new 'What Do I Got to Lose'? tour.
Bach will kick off the tour internationally with a series of shows in Latin America before returning stateside in May. One of those U.S. dates includes a stop in Upstate New York, on Wednesday, May 22nd at Empire Live in Albany, New York.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10am.
"We are super excited to embark upon the 'What Do I Got to Lose?' tour 2024. This is the first song that I've ever had on U.S. rock radio with my solo band and I cannot thank you all enough — radio stations for playing this song and all you rock fans out there for cranking it up! Can't wait to play live for all of you this summer no tapes no fakes all real all the time that is how we roll! See you on the road, mothertruckers!" -Sebastian Bach
Dates for Sebastian Bach's "What Do I Got to Lose?" 2024 Tour:
Feb. 29 - March 7 – Orlando, FL @ The '80s Cruise 2024
April 14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show
April 26 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Summer Breeze 2024
April 27 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Tork 'n' Roll
April 28 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio *
April 30 – Montevideo, Uruguay @ Teatro del Museo
May 1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Obras *
May 3 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican *
May 5 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario
May 10 – Jefferson, LA @ Southport Music Hall
May 11 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
May 14 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans
May 16 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts
May 17 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall
May 18 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino
May 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
May 21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
May 22 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
May 24 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield
May 28 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
May 29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
May 31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hendricks Live!
June 1 – Morgantown, WV @ Ruby Amphitheatre
June 2 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs
June 4 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall
June 5 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
June 7 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
June 8 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
June 9 – Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
June 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
June 12 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
June 14 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
June 15 – Denver, CO @ Summit
June 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
June 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
June 19 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
June 21 – Dallas, TX @ The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall
June 22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
June 23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
June 25 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto
June 27 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
June 28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
June 29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Top 100 '80s Rock Albums
Gallery Credit: UCR Staff
The Most Played Song Live by 20 Big Hair Metal Bands
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire